Collector customs assures all possible cooperation to business community

Collector Customs (Appraisement) Peshawar, Amjad-ur-Rehman and Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed has assured all possible cooperation to business community and resolution of their problems through mutual consultations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Collector Customs (Appraisement) Peshawar, Amjad-ur-Rehman and Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed has assured all possible cooperation to business community and resolution of their problems through mutual consultations.

They give this assurance during their separate meetings with a delegation of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which called on them here on Monday. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, president FCAA led the delegation.

The delegation was consisted of Khalid Shehzad, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Mian Waheed Shah Bacha, Haji Mohammad Azeem, Tariq Siddiqui, Ammar Ansari, Mohammad Javed, Arshad Khan, Khawar Siddiqui, and Rasul Manan.

The delegation congratulated both officers on their posting in Peshawar and highlighted problems faced by the business community.

Both officers fully agreed with the recommendations presented by president FCAA, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and assured their implementation.

Sarhadi expressed gratitude to Collector Customs and Director Transit Trade over their assurance for giving sympathetic to their recommendations and assured them all possible cooperation on behalf of his association.