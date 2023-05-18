UrduPoint.com

Collector Customs Sialkot Visits SCCI

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Collector Customs Sialkot Nayyer Shafique visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

During the meeting,President Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik briefed the issues faced by the Sialkot business community regarding customs.

Collector Customs Sialkot Nayyer Shafique and Collector Customs Sambrial assured his full support and cooperation to the Sialkot exporters in resolving their customs related issues.

Collector Customs Sialkot said that Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) will be the best module by the end of June.

He said that Sialkot was on top priority regarding EFS scheme because the basic target in the scheme was the SME sector.

He explained exporters about the main features of EFS.

Various suggestions and opinions regarding the solution of the problems of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and the business community of Sialkot were also considered.

