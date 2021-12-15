UrduPoint.com

Collectorate Of Customs Sambrial Visits PGMEA

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial visits PGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Ambreen Ahmed Tarar visited Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA) here on Wednesday.

She was welcomed by Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association Amjid Husain Sheikh, Vice Chairman Irfan Ahmed and executive committee of PGMEA.

PGMEA Chairman Amjad Hussain Sheikh gave a brief introduction about Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association and discussed issues related to unexpectedly increasing freight charges and to take up the matter with the government.

He requested the authorities to arrange a government level meeting with shipping and airline companies to resolve the issue.

He also said about the returned goods by the consumers that due to lack of proper labeling, improper printing of some pieces and importers from abroad send them back to Pakistan.

In fact, the owners of these shipments would be the exporters and their goods should be returned without any duty, he added.

The PGMEA Chairman also spoke on the issue of Anti-Narcotics Force as the goods were not re-packed properly after checking and that's why most of the exporters receive complaints regarding packing of goods.

He requested that container scanning system be installed in Sialkot and Karachi so that checking system could be further improved.

Former chairman PGMEA Naseer Malik, while advising to Collectorate of Customs Sambrial AmbreenAhmed Tarar said that the meeting of all trade bodies should be arranged every month so that all suchissues could be resolved amicably.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sialkot Sambrial All From Government

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

11 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

20 minutes ago
 29 Fesco officers promoted

29 Fesco officers promoted

49 seconds ago
 RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services ..

RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services to RAKEZ clients

26 minutes ago
 Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arr ..

Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arrested

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.