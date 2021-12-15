Collectorate of Customs Sambrial visits PGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Ambreen Ahmed Tarar visited Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA) here on Wednesday.

She was welcomed by Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association Amjid Husain Sheikh, Vice Chairman Irfan Ahmed and executive committee of PGMEA.

PGMEA Chairman Amjad Hussain Sheikh gave a brief introduction about Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association and discussed issues related to unexpectedly increasing freight charges and to take up the matter with the government.

He requested the authorities to arrange a government level meeting with shipping and airline companies to resolve the issue.

He also said about the returned goods by the consumers that due to lack of proper labeling, improper printing of some pieces and importers from abroad send them back to Pakistan.

In fact, the owners of these shipments would be the exporters and their goods should be returned without any duty, he added.

The PGMEA Chairman also spoke on the issue of Anti-Narcotics Force as the goods were not re-packed properly after checking and that's why most of the exporters receive complaints regarding packing of goods.

He requested that container scanning system be installed in Sialkot and Karachi so that checking system could be further improved.

Former chairman PGMEA Naseer Malik, while advising to Collectorate of Customs Sambrial AmbreenAhmed Tarar said that the meeting of all trade bodies should be arranged every month so that all suchissues could be resolved amicably.