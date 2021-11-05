UrduPoint.com

Collectorate Of Customs Sambrial Visits SCCI

Fri 05th November 2021

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial visits SCCI

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial-Sialkot Ambreen Ahmed Tarar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with business community of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Collectorate of Customs Sambrial-Sialkot Ambreen Ahmed Tarar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with business community of Sialkot.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar warmly welcomed the guest and highlighted important issues faced by exporters of Sialkot concerning to custom department including Audit Objection, Duty Drawback claims in One Custom, approval of input/output formula in temporary importation scheme.

SCCI President requested Ambreen Ahmad Tarar to nominate a focal person from Customs Sialkot to resolve issues related to Pakistan Single Window and to organize awareness sessions on Export Facilitation Scheme to educate exporters of Sialkot.

On the occasion, Ambareen Ahmad assured her full support for resolving the aforementioned issues.

