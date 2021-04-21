UrduPoint.com
Colombia Allows Private Sector To Buy COVID Vaccines For Employees - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection has signed a resolution that allows businesses to procure coronavirus vaccines for free distribution among their employees through accredited vaccination centers.

"We announce the signing of Resolution 507 ... this regulatory scheme allows the private sector to participate in the national vaccination campaign," Health Minister Fernando Ruiz Gomez said in a video address posted on the ministry's Twitter late on Tuesday.

The resolution also envisages some restrictions ” the companies can purchase only those vaccines that are approved by the country's regulator and should cooperate with developers' laboratories or their official representatives.

Colombia currently uses the coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac to immunize its population. Starting Wednesday, the country is expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the health ministry, some 3.7 million inoculations have already been carried out in the country.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 2.68 million COVID-19 cases have been registered, including 69,177 fatalities.

