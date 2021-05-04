UrduPoint.com
Colombian Finance Minister Resigns After Tax Reform Cancellation - Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Colombia's Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla has resigned to provide a possibility to find a quick consensus on tax reform, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

"After a cordial meeting with President of the Republic Ivan Duque Marquez, Dr. Alberto Carrasquilla announced his resignation from the post of finance minister," it said.

Carrasquilla, commenting on his departure, said that his presence in the government would make it difficult to quickly and effectively achieve a democratic consensus on the reform of the tax system, whose ideologist he was.

Duque earlier withdrew from Congress a draft tax reform and urged lawmakers to urgently discuss a new one after an attempt to approve a sharp increase in taxes provoked a nationwide strike and violent protests in cities of the country.

