Colombian Trade Unions to Participate in Nationwide Protests Against Tax Bill Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The National Unitary Command, a major trade union organization in Colombia, will join the country's workers on Wednesday in a national strike against a draft tax reform proposed by Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Late on Monday night, The National Unitary Command, which includes the Central Unitary of Workers, the General Confederation of Labor, the Confederation of Colombian Workers, the Federation of education Workers and the Confederations of Pensioners, released safety guidelines for the participants of the upcoming national strike.

"All participants must be in a position to attend to suggestions from the people in charge of sanitary aspects at the marches, who must wear a bracelet or another badge that visually accredits them for this," the trade union organization said on Twitter, stressing that all participants will have to wear face masks.

Nationwide protests are expected in Colombia on Wednesday, April 28, against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a tax reform bill presented earlier this month. Trade unions claim that the proposed reform will lead to at least 1.5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

President Duque has said that the initiative, which is expected to help raise around $6.8 billion, will significantly contribute to efforts aimed at alleviating the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.