Colombia's Military To Ensure Order Amid Protests Against Tax Reform Bill - President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Colombia's Military to Ensure Order Amid Protests Against Tax Reform Bill - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque has ordered the country's military to monitor security in cities across the country where unrest continues amid public discontent over a new tax reform bill.

Duque said on Saturday, as quoted on the presidency's Twitter page that "military assistance will continue to be in force in urban centers where there is a high risk to the citizens' safety."

The president stressed that the government was not going to allow the destruction of public and private property and the spread of "hate messages."

On Friday, Duque said that he had instructed the Finance Ministry to revise the draft tax reform amid nationwide protests.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia on Wednesday, with people walking out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a tax reform bill presented earlier this month. Trade unions claim that the proposed reform will lead to at least 1.5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

More than 200 police officers have been injured amid the protests and over 180 people have been detained.

Duque said prior to the protests that the new tax initiative, which is expected to help raise around $6.8 billion (about 2 percent of Colombia's GDP), will significantly contribute to efforts aimed at alleviating the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

