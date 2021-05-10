UrduPoint.com
Colombia's President Urges Indigenous Group To Refrain From Taking Part In City Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque has called on the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) not to participate in protests after a group of indigenous people was attacked during a demonstration in the city of Cali.

On Sunday, a group of armed civilians reportedly shot at a group of indigenous people who were demonstrating on the outskirts of Cali, leaving several wounded.

"In order to avoid unnecessary clashes I would like to call on CRIC to go back to their reservations," Duque said in a Sunday video address, released on Twitter.

The president added that now is not the time for provocations. Earlier, Duque instructed local authorities to boost police presence in Cali and asked law enforcement officers not to give in to provocations from some demonstrators.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia last month, with people walking out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill that trade unions warned would lead to at least 1.

5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

Duque said prior to the protests that the new tax initiative, which was expected to help raise around $6.8 billion (about 2 percent of Colombia's GDP), would significantly contribute to efforts aimed at alleviating the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of May, Duque asked Congress to withdraw the draft tax reform and urgently discuss a new one amid nationwide protests. According to Colombia's human rights officials, over 30 people have died amid the protests, including one police officer, while more than 300 others have gone missing. The highest number of victims (24) has been reported in Cali, Colombia's third-largest city.

Colombia's Ministry of Defense has reported more than 430 detentions and more than 800 injuries, both amid law enforcement and protesters who have been demanding social and healthcare reforms, as well as the demilitarization of cities.

