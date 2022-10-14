UrduPoint.com

Combating Smuggling Of Goods, Vehicles, Currency, Mis-invoicing Govt's Top Priority Areas; Chairman FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Combating smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, mis-invoicing govt's top priority areas; Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad said that the top priority areas of the government were to combat smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency and mis-invoicing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad said that the top priority areas of the government were to combat smuggling of goods, vehicles, Currency and mis-invoicing.

He said this while addressed the inaugural session of the quarterly coordination and performance review conference of the Regional Directors of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs; an important arm of the FBR, said a press release issued here Friday.

The Chairman made it very clear that the Directorate General, I&I-Customs, had the capacity and competence to come up to the expectations with respect to each of these priority areas.

He assured the Director General, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, that all possible resources required to achieve the desired results would be provided by FBR.

During the 12 hours long conference, each Regional Director gave a detailed presentation on the performance in the first quarter of FY 2022-23.

It covered major challenges hindering achievement of organizational goals, methods of information gathering, gaps in human resource and logistics as well as suggestions for further improvement.

In his closing remarks, the DG directed the Regional Directors to focus on mis-invoicing not only in imports but also in exports, mis-use of exemption regimes, variation in pattern of transit trade viz a viz national imports and improving vigil along the borders.

He underscored the importance of improved liaison of the officers of Directorate General of I&I-Customs with national law enforcement agencies including Police, Rangers, FC, ANF, Provincial Excise Departments, other national intelligence agencies and District Administration.

He also highlighted the need of coordination with the Chambers of Commerce and other trade bodies to have first-hand knowledge about their issues and grievances.

The DG further emphasized that meeting the targets and expectations of FBR and the Federal Government with respect to smuggling, money laundering, and mis-invoicing would lead to creation of an enabling environment in the country for economic growth and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Rangers Police Exports Chambers Of Commerce Vehicles Lead Money FBR All Government Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Technical training vital to improve performance of ..

Technical training vital to improve performance of WASA staff

34 seconds ago
 Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand ..

Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand of 5 policemen

2 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

2 minutes ago
 International Community urged to help Afghan migra ..

International Community urged to help Afghan migrants

2 minutes ago
 Lahore police hold open court

Lahore police hold open court

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.