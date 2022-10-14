(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad said that the top priority areas of the government were to combat smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency and mis-invoicing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad said that the top priority areas of the government were to combat smuggling of goods, vehicles, Currency and mis-invoicing.

He said this while addressed the inaugural session of the quarterly coordination and performance review conference of the Regional Directors of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs; an important arm of the FBR, said a press release issued here Friday.

The Chairman made it very clear that the Directorate General, I&I-Customs, had the capacity and competence to come up to the expectations with respect to each of these priority areas.

He assured the Director General, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, that all possible resources required to achieve the desired results would be provided by FBR.

During the 12 hours long conference, each Regional Director gave a detailed presentation on the performance in the first quarter of FY 2022-23.

It covered major challenges hindering achievement of organizational goals, methods of information gathering, gaps in human resource and logistics as well as suggestions for further improvement.

In his closing remarks, the DG directed the Regional Directors to focus on mis-invoicing not only in imports but also in exports, mis-use of exemption regimes, variation in pattern of transit trade viz a viz national imports and improving vigil along the borders.

He underscored the importance of improved liaison of the officers of Directorate General of I&I-Customs with national law enforcement agencies including Police, Rangers, FC, ANF, Provincial Excise Departments, other national intelligence agencies and District Administration.

He also highlighted the need of coordination with the Chambers of Commerce and other trade bodies to have first-hand knowledge about their issues and grievances.

The DG further emphasized that meeting the targets and expectations of FBR and the Federal Government with respect to smuggling, money laundering, and mis-invoicing would lead to creation of an enabling environment in the country for economic growth and investment.