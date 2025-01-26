Open Menu

Commemorative Ticket To Honour WCCIS

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Commemorative ticket to honour WCCIS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the creation of a commemorative ticket in the honour of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) by the Pakistan Post.

This remarkable initiative reflects our commitment to recognizing and empowering women in business and leadership, it said. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Ikram-ul-Haq specially appreciated the efforts of Chairman Post Office Committee SCCI Ahmed Imtiaz Khan in achieving the milestone.

He congratulated to the members of the SCCI and the WCCIS on this achievement.

