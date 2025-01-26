Commemorative Ticket To Honour WCCIS
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the creation of a commemorative ticket in the honour of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) by the Pakistan Post.
This remarkable initiative reflects our commitment to recognizing and empowering women in business and leadership, it said. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Ikram-ul-Haq specially appreciated the efforts of Chairman Post Office Committee SCCI Ahmed Imtiaz Khan in achieving the milestone.
He congratulated to the members of the SCCI and the WCCIS on this achievement.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
More Stories From Business
-
Commemorative ticket to honour WCCIS1 minute ago
-
Sehat Sahulat Program needs efforts to improve service delivery: PIDE51 minutes ago
-
PCMEA delegation meets Peshawar Chief Collector Customs51 minutes ago
-
'Sialkot contributing over $2.5bn annually to national exchequer'2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 20259 hours ago
-
ECC approves upward revision in gas tariff for Industry22 hours ago
-
FDA DG orders strict compliance of Housing Schemes Act22 hours ago
-
CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner meet to increase bilateral economic ties22 hours ago
-
Scholarship provided to 22 UAF students24 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola24 hours ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of Crescent Cotton Mills1 day ago