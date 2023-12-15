Open Menu

Commerce Delegation Concludes Visit To China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz, along with a high-profile delegation, has concluded a visit to China

The comprehensive tour spanned three key Chinese cities, providing a platform for fostering collaborations across diverse sectors, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The comprehensive tour spanned three key Chinese cities, providing a platform for fostering collaborations across diverse sectors, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The delegation actively participated in the China-Pakistan Textile Summit, a pivotal event that brought together industry leaders from both nations. Engaging in insightful discussions, the delegates aimed to fortify bilateral trade relations and explore avenues for increased cooperation.

A significant milestone during the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the China Chambers of Commerce and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). This agreement marks a commitment to enhance collaboration and promote mutual interests in the textile sector.

The delegation comprised businessmen, seized the opportunity to engage in fruitful Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings with their Chinese counterparts. The focus was on enhancing textile imports and exports, with the ultimate goal of strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Exploring possibilities beyond textiles, the delegates delved into discussions on potential joint ventures across multiple sectors. This exemplifies the collaborative spirit and shared vision for business growth between Pakistan and China.

Emphasizing the importance of joint efforts, the delegates underscored the need for collaboration among business individuals from both nations. Discussions included the application of advanced Chinese technology to enhance value addition in Pakistan's industries.

A focal point of the visit was exploring the transfer of Chinese technology to Pakistan's Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The delegates engaged in detailed discussions on how this transfer could drive innovation and economic development in Pakistan.

Highlighting the positive impact of increased Chinese investments on Pakistan's GDP growth, the delegation emphasized the strategic opportunity for Chinese exporters to reach markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Africa through

Pakistan.

