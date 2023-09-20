Open Menu

Commerce & Food Security Ministers Discuss Crops Related Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ejaz called on Federal Minister for food Security and Research Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik.

The matters of mutual interest relating to both ministries came under discussion.

The current issues relating to Soyan, sugar and cotton were discussed in detail, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Dr Kausar said that the development of the agriculture industry through modern research will bring economic prosperity to the country. In addition, we need to use the latest governance model in all departments to save unnecessary budgetary expenses.

Both ministers agreed to keep close coordination among ministries for the development of the country.

