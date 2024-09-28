Open Menu

Commerce Intervenes To Boost Rice Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Commerce intervenes to boost rice exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce , Jam Kamal Khan has intervenes to boost Rice exports by lifting for minimum export price.

In a significant move to support Pakistani exporters, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has directed the immediate withdrawal of the Minimum Export Price (MEP) on rice, a measure that had been set in place in 2023, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Ministry of Commerce, under Jam Kamal’s leadership, issued the notification following the request of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).

The MEP was initially introduced last year in response to rising global rice prices and a ban imposed by India on rice exports.

However, with the recent decline in international rice prices and India lifting its export ban, the MEP has become an obstacle for Pakistani rice exporters to remain competitive in global markets.

By removing the MEP, Pakistani rice exporters will now be able to better compete in international tenders, enhancing their ability to secure large contracts.

The decision is expected to play a key role in boosting Pakistan’s rice exports, with industry experts projecting that it could help achieve export revenue of up to $5 billion in the current financial year.

REAP has praised the decision, stating that Jam Kamal Khan’s intervention will prove instrumental in revitalizing the rice export sector and ensuring Pakistan’s strong presence in the global rice trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Price Market Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

7 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

24 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Business