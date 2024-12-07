Commerce Minister addresses national workshop Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan delivered an insightful lecture at the National Workshop Balochistan, highlighting the region’s economic potential and strategic importance.

He emphasized the role of trade, industrial growth, and sustainable development in shaping Balochistan’s future, calling for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure prosperity,said a press release issued here on Saturday.