Commerce Minister Addresses National Workshop Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan delivered an insightful lecture at the National Workshop Balochistan, highlighting the region’s economic potential and strategic importance.
He emphasized the role of trade, industrial growth, and sustainable development in shaping Balochistan’s future, calling for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure prosperity,said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Strict action over use of thinner plastic bags after Dec 916 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 2660 applicants at one-window counter2 hours ago
-
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 102 hours ago
-
LCCI demands immediate action against hackers3 hours ago
-
PHA starts parks upgradation3 hours ago
-
Shafay meets world trade developers delegation4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola4 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints7 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 202412 hours ago
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike21 hours ago