UrduPoint.com

Commerce Minister Advocates Barter Trade To Increase Exports

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Commerce Minister advocates barter trade to increase exports

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Thursday appreciated barter trade model, which he said could be utilized for enhancing the exports from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Thursday appreciated barter trade model, which he said could be utilized for enhancing the exports from the country.

During a meeting with a Chines business delegation led by Hou Jianxin, Chairman Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation China, the minister said framework on barter trade model had been approved by the Federal Cabinet.

According to press statement issued by the commerce ministry, the minister said, China was playing a significant role in the economic development of Pakistan however added the barter trade model would inject new energy to the bilateral trade.

He also assured full support of Pakistani government to the Chinese Companies to enhance export volume of the country.

On the occasion, Hou Jianxin, said that while taking the benefit of the decision of Shandong government, a Chinese province, to shift Chines industry to the Pakistan, he came up with the vision to build industrial park in Pakistan.

The Industrial Park would serve as a focal point for all the industrial requirement of Pakistan from China and vice versa, he continued.

The Chairman said, the projects like solar panels assembly plant, metal refining plants, fertilizer production plant, food processing plants (dry milk production, seafood processing, meat processing) etc. were being considered for future investment.

He said Pakistan and China enjoyed strong relations and expressed the hope that the trade and economic ties between the two countries would be further cemented with the passage of time.

Qamar appreciated the decision of the Shandong government to shift its industry to the Pakistan, which would not only save foreign reserves but also create job opportunities in the country.

However the minister sought comprehensive proposals from the Chinese companies who were interested in shifting their businesses to Pakistan, which would be forwarded to the board of Investment (BOI) for expediting the investment process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Exports Business China Job Commerce All From Government Cabinet Industry BOI

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

20 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

23 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

23 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

23 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

23 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.