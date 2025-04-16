Open Menu

Commerce Minister Applauds TDAP’s Role At Overseas Pakistanis Convention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) pavilion,rat the 1st Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025.

In the TDAP Pavilion, he praised the organization’s significant contributions to trade promotion and diaspora engagement, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The minister commended TDAP’s initiatives in creating outsourcing opportunities from Pakistan, highlighting their role in strengthening the country’s export potential and economic outreach through global Pakistani communities.

