Commerce minister appreciates performance of IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday appreciated the performance, achievements and awareness activities by IPO-Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Commerce visited IPO-Pakistan along with the Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui and Special Secretary Commerce, Ahmad Mujtaba Memon, said a press release issued here.

A comprehensive briefing by Ms. Shazia Adnan, Director General, IPO-Pakistan, was given on the role, mandate, national and international collaborations, legislative achievements and accession to international treaties of IPO-Pakistan.

While discussing the enforcement of IPR mechanism of the country, the Minister expressed the need of an Enforcement Coordination Committee in Hyderabad, as it was the second business hub of Sindh after Karachi.

Later, the Federal Minister assured the appointments of Policy board and the Chairman on urgent basis.

Furthermore, the Minister also asked for the follow up meeting and to focus on complete automation of the organization for the ease of doing business and service delivery.

The Secretary Commerce Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui commended the IPO's role in promoting and registering GIs in the country.

The Special Secretary, Mr. Ahmad Mujtaba Memon also emphasized the importance of appointment of the Chairman, IPO-Pakistan and constitution of Policy Board on priority basis.