Open Menu

Commerce Minister Arrives In Baghdad For Key Talks On Bilateral Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Commerce Minister arrives in Baghdad for key talks on bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal, arrived in Baghdad on Monday to lead the Pakistani delegation at the 9th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

This session is the first to take place since the previous JMC meeting held in Islamabad in 2001, said a press release issued here.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Jam Kamal was warmly received by Iraq’s Minister for Housing and Construction, Bangen Rekani.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq; and officials of the Pakistan Embassy to Iraq, were also present to welcome the distinguished guest.

In a brief meeting held at the airport, both ministers discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including enhancing trade ties, boosting economic cooperation, and fostering closer collaboration in key sectors.

Both sides expressed optimism about revitalizing bilateral engagements and addressing shared challenges.

The 9th JMC session, scheduled during Jam Kamal’s visit, is expected to open new avenues for economic collaboration and further solidify the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Iraq in various domains, including trade, infrastructure, and regional development. The historic nature of the JMC session highlights the mutual determination of both countries to deepen their partnership after a hiatus of over two decades.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Iraq Visit Baghdad Lead Commerce Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

1 hour ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

2 hours ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

2 hours ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

2 hours ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

4 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business