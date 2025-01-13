Commerce Minister arrives in Baghdad for key talks on bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal, arrived in Baghdad on Monday to lead the Pakistani delegation at the 9th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

This session is the first to take place since the previous JMC meeting held in Islamabad in 2001, said a press release issued here.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Jam Kamal was warmly received by Iraq’s Minister for Housing and Construction, Bangen Rekani.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq; and officials of the Pakistan Embassy to Iraq, were also present to welcome the distinguished guest.

In a brief meeting held at the airport, both ministers discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including enhancing trade ties, boosting economic cooperation, and fostering closer collaboration in key sectors.

Both sides expressed optimism about revitalizing bilateral engagements and addressing shared challenges.

The 9th JMC session, scheduled during Jam Kamal’s visit, is expected to open new avenues for economic collaboration and further solidify the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Iraq in various domains, including trade, infrastructure, and regional development. The historic nature of the JMC session highlights the mutual determination of both countries to deepen their partnership after a hiatus of over two decades.