Commerce Minister Arrives In Baghdad For Key Talks On Bilateral Trade
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal, arrived in Baghdad on Monday to lead the Pakistani delegation at the 9th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iraq.
This session is the first to take place since the previous JMC meeting held in Islamabad in 2001, said a press release issued here.
Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Jam Kamal was warmly received by Iraq’s Minister for Housing and Construction, Bangen Rekani.
Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq; and officials of the Pakistan Embassy to Iraq, were also present to welcome the distinguished guest.
In a brief meeting held at the airport, both ministers discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including enhancing trade ties, boosting economic cooperation, and fostering closer collaboration in key sectors.
Both sides expressed optimism about revitalizing bilateral engagements and addressing shared challenges.
The 9th JMC session, scheduled during Jam Kamal’s visit, is expected to open new avenues for economic collaboration and further solidify the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Iraq in various domains, including trade, infrastructure, and regional development. The historic nature of the JMC session highlights the mutual determination of both countries to deepen their partnership after a hiatus of over two decades.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..
EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel
When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
More Stories From Business
-
Finance minister highlights importance of innovative approaches to compete in global economy1 minute ago
-
Commerce Minister arrives in Baghdad for key talks on bilateral trade2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,500 per tola52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan focuses on broadening tax-base, becoming export-led economy: Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 982 points1 hour ago
-
SMEDA, PITB sign agreement for value addition in SMERP3 hours ago
-
Chairman PTC urges urgent policy to safeguard textile Industry5 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Accounting & Bookkeeping for SMEs” on tomorrow5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 20259 hours ago
-
WASA restores water storage tank22 hours ago
-
NLC, DP World enter into strategic partnership to modernize logistic, delivery systems in Pak22 hours ago