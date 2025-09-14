Commerce Minister Brings Pakistan’s First TDRC To Life
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s first-ever functioning Trade Dispute Resolution Commission (TDRC) has formally begun operations under the direct vision and leadership of Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, marking a landmark step in the country’s trade governance.
For the first time since the Trade Dispute Resolution Act, 2022 was passed, the Commission is not only fully appointed but also being operationalized with a clear roadmap, said a release issued here the other day.
Addressing the newly inducted Members, Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that the TDRC will “transform how trade disputes are resolved in Pakistan” by providing a neutral, efficient and transparent mechanism for both domestic and international stakeholders.
The five Members of the newly appointed Commission are Umar Dad Afridi,Javed Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Hamood Ur Rauf, Muhammad Rauf Khan and Ms. Riffat Inam Butt.
Jam Kamal Khan announced immediate measures to ensure the Commission’s functionality — including securing dedicated office space, finalizing service and financial rules, launching an online complaint portal, and initiating a nationwide public-awareness campaign.
He underscored that the Executive Director General of the Trade Dispute Resolution Organization (TDRO) would extend full support to the Commission.
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal congratulated the Members and praised the Minister’s leadership, noting that the Commission’s first-time functionality “reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s trade institutions.”
Members Riffat Inam Butt and Umar Dad Afridi, speaking on behalf of their colleagues Javed Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Hamood Ur Rauf and Muhammad Rauf Khan, welcomed the Minister’s directives and pledged to deliver on the mandate. They highlighted that the Commission’s operationalization would set new standards of transparency and professionalism in trade dispute settlement, enhancing business confidence and Pakistan’s reputation as a fair trading partner.
The launch of the TDRC under Jam Kamal Khan’s stewardship represents a milestone in Pakistan’s effort to improve ease of doing business, protect the trading community and attract investment through predictable, impartial dispute resolution.
