Commerce minister calls for structural and operational reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, presided over the 11th Board Meeting of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by TDAP Chairman Zubair Motiwala and key board members, covered an extensive 14-point agenda aimed at improving the authority’s efficiency and impact, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Opening the meeting, the Minister emphasized the need to restructure TDAP for enhanced efficiency. New board members, including senators, were briefed on TDAP’s organizational structure, functions, and mandate. “Let’s start with better structuring of TDAP so we can see how to make it more efficient,” the minister stated.

The minister expressed concerns over the security arrangements at TEXPO, highlighting gaps in the current system. He proposed creating a permanent Director General (DG) Security position within TDAP to oversee security protocols for high-profile events.

“We have ministers, ambassadors, and foreign dignitaries attending these events; we need a proper security professional in the structure,” he said.

The board recommended initiating the process for the new position through the Ministry of Commerce and Finance Division.

He criticized the reliance on external security advisors, calling for a dedicated in-house role to manage airport, hotel, and city-level arrangements for trade events.

The minister took issue with the current event management practices, particularly TEXPO’s logistical and promotional challenges.

He directed the board to create robust Terms of Reference (TORs) for event management services, ensuring quality execution without self-promotion by service providers.

“Badar is promoting itself more than the country and exhibitions,” he remarked, citing issues with inadequate cooling systems and makeshift arrangements for VIP attendees.

He also stressed the need for a permanent TDAP office at the Expo Center to facilitate seamless event operations and enhance TDAP’s representation.

The minister underscored the government’s priority on mineral development, proposing dedicated exhibitions to showcase the sector. He advocated for classifying minerals under the “industry” category to attract greater investment and attention.

Additionally, he called for detailed rationales behind participation in international exhibitions, including cost evaluations and strategic importance, to ensure TDAP’s resources are optimally utilized.

Upgradation of TDAP’s offices in Lahore and Quetta, as well as the construction of a new office in Islamabad, was also discussed.

The minister directed immediate action to address structural inadequacies and improve working environments.

To strengthen governance, the minister proposed increasing the number of board subcommittees beyond the existing four. He also suggested making practical changes to office layouts, including repositioning the boardroom entrance for improved accessibility.

The meeting concluded with directives to implement recommendations from previous board meetings and ensure tangible progress before the next session.

The federal minister’s focus on structural reforms, efficient security protocols, and improved event management reflects the government’s commitment to positioning TDAP as a robust institution for promoting Pakistan’s trade and commerce on a global scale.