Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during his visit to Cambodia, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Samdech Hun Manet for the warm hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation.

This visit marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, focusing on strengthening trade, investment, and diplomatic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Cambodia, particularly in trade and investment. He stressed the need to enhance business-to-business (B2B) interactions as a foundation for building robust economic ties.

Minister also invited Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet to visit Pakistan at his convenience and underscored the importance of establishing a Cambodian resident mission in Islamabad to deepen diplomatic and economic relations.

Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet welcomed the Minister’s visit and expressed appreciation for the successful signing of the agreed minutes of the first Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between the two nations.

He highlighted promising areas for collaboration, including textiles and healthcare, proposing that these sectors be prioritized in the initial phase of cooperation.

The prime minister also acknowledged the global shifts in trade and investment, pointing to opportunities arising from businesses relocating to new regions.

He underscored Cambodia’s interest in fostering stronger defence cooperation, referencing the recent visit of a high-level Cambodian defence delegation to Pakistan. He further assured the Minister that the process of opening a Cambodian resident mission in Islamabad is underway, which will strengthen bilateral ties and promote people-to-people connections.

This landmark interaction reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Cambodia to advancing mutual interests and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen partnerships and unlock untapped potential in trade, investment, and other strategic sectors.