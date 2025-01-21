Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during his visit to Cambodia, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Samdech Hun Manet for the warm hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation.
This visit marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, focusing on strengthening trade, investment, and diplomatic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Cambodia, particularly in trade and investment. He stressed the need to enhance business-to-business (B2B) interactions as a foundation for building robust economic ties.
Minister also invited Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet to visit Pakistan at his convenience and underscored the importance of establishing a Cambodian resident mission in Islamabad to deepen diplomatic and economic relations.
Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet welcomed the Minister’s visit and expressed appreciation for the successful signing of the agreed minutes of the first Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between the two nations.
He highlighted promising areas for collaboration, including textiles and healthcare, proposing that these sectors be prioritized in the initial phase of cooperation.
The prime minister also acknowledged the global shifts in trade and investment, pointing to opportunities arising from businesses relocating to new regions.
He underscored Cambodia’s interest in fostering stronger defence cooperation, referencing the recent visit of a high-level Cambodian defence delegation to Pakistan. He further assured the Minister that the process of opening a Cambodian resident mission in Islamabad is underway, which will strengthen bilateral ties and promote people-to-people connections.
This landmark interaction reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Cambodia to advancing mutual interests and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen partnerships and unlock untapped potential in trade, investment, and other strategic sectors.
Recent Stories
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola15 minutes ago
-
Textile exports up by 9.67pc to $9.084b in 1st half45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets sights on sustainable growth at WEF 20252 hours ago
-
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Food group exports increase by 13.83% to $3.959 bn in 1st half of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 20259 hours ago
-
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump22 hours ago
-
US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Dec 202422 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks22 hours ago