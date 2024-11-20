Open Menu

Commerce Minister Chairs High-level Meeting On OIC Trade Fair

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Commerce Minister chairs high-level meeting on OIC trade fair

Federal Minister for Commerce , Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday Chaired high-Level meeting on Wexnet and OIC Trade Fair Progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce , Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday Chaired high-Level meeting on Wexnet and OIC Trade Fair Progress.

The Minister of Commerce today visited the National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) to preside over a meeting on the progress of the highly anticipated Wexnet 2024 and the 18th OIC Trade Fair, scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the Expo Centre Lahore, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala, and senior officials from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). During the session, TDAP officials provided the Minister with a comprehensive briefing on the planning and execution of the upcoming events.

The Minister emphasized the significance of Wexnet 2024 as a platform to promote women entrepreneurs and directed TDAP to intensify efforts in showcasing their achievements.

He also stressed the importance of utilizing both events to amplify TDAP’s role in fostering trade development and promoting Pakistan's exports globally.

Highlighting the transformative potential of these flagship events, the Minister urged all stake-holders to ensure robust outreach, meticulous planning, and impactful representation of Pakistan's trade and business capabilities.

Wexnet 2024 is a premier exhibition dedicated to women entrepreneurs, while the OIC Trade Fair offers unparalleled opportunities for global networking and collaboration among member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Both events are poised to strengthen Pakistan's trade ties and support the country's export-oriented growth strategy.TDAP remains committed to promoting inclusive trade development and creating avenues for showcasing Pakistan's export potential.

