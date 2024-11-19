Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Tuesday commended the efforts of Baitussalam Welfare Trust, calling it a "Motivation Trust" for its extraordinary role in serving humanity and empowering the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Tuesday commended the efforts of Baitussalam Welfare Trust, calling it a "Motivation Trust" for its extraordinary role in serving humanity and empowering the youth.

Speaking at an event that brought together dignitaries including provincial ministers, former cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, he emphasized the Trust's unparalleled contributions to societal welfare, said a press release issued here.

Reflecting on his association with the organization, Jam Kamal Khan said, “I am happy to witness this trust’s growth over the years. Its ecosystem is amazing, not only in serving humanity but also in strengthening the youth in ways that are unprecedented.”

He credited the success of the Trust to the tireless dedication of Mulana Sattar and his team. "They have worked hard to achieve this level of impact. Without their dedication, this milestone would have been out of reach," he noted.

During the ceremony, Jam Kamal Khan distributed prizes and trophies among high-achieving students of the Baitussalam initiatives, lauding their efforts and encouraging them to continue excelling.

He also urged government leaders to extend their support to such initiatives. “Dedication must lead to success if loyalty exists. Our government must step in and do something to support this cause,” he stated.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various prominent figures, including Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori,

Shahid Khan Afridi, who commended the Trust for its dedication to community upliftment.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and other provincial leaders also expressed their admiration for the Trust’s initiatives.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to expand Baitussalam Welfare Trust’s mission, ensuring its continued role as a beacon of hope for youth and communities across the nation.