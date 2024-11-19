Open Menu

Commerce Minister Commends Baitussalam Welfare Trust Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Tuesday commended the efforts of Baitussalam Welfare Trust, calling it a "Motivation Trust" for its extraordinary role in serving humanity and empowering the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Tuesday commended the efforts of Baitussalam Welfare Trust, calling it a "Motivation Trust" for its extraordinary role in serving humanity and empowering the youth.

Speaking at an event that brought together dignitaries including provincial ministers, former cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, he emphasized the Trust's unparalleled contributions to societal welfare, said a press release issued here.

Reflecting on his association with the organization, Jam Kamal Khan said, “I am happy to witness this trust’s growth over the years. Its ecosystem is amazing, not only in serving humanity but also in strengthening the youth in ways that are unprecedented.”

He credited the success of the Trust to the tireless dedication of Mulana Sattar and his team. "They have worked hard to achieve this level of impact. Without their dedication, this milestone would have been out of reach," he noted.

During the ceremony, Jam Kamal Khan distributed prizes and trophies among high-achieving students of the Baitussalam initiatives, lauding their efforts and encouraging them to continue excelling.

He also urged government leaders to extend their support to such initiatives. “Dedication must lead to success if loyalty exists. Our government must step in and do something to support this cause,” he stated.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various prominent figures, including Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori,

Shahid Khan Afridi, who commended the Trust for its dedication to community upliftment.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and other provincial leaders also expressed their admiration for the Trust’s initiatives.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to expand Baitussalam Welfare Trust’s mission, ensuring its continued role as a beacon of hope for youth and communities across the nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Governor Lead Commerce Afridi Event From Government

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister ..

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister to discuss trade, investment

3 minutes ago
 Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused ..

Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused to death in murder of Dr Dhara ..

2 minutes ago
 Political stability key to country’s survival: M ..

Political stability key to country’s survival: Musadik

2 minutes ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 minutes ago
 Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins pres ..

Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll

13 minutes ago
 Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harass ..

Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees

22 minutes ago
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled

22 minutes ago
 'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets ma ..

'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover

22 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against ..

Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG

22 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for revi ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..

36 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

36 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarr ..

ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business