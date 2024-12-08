Commerce Minister Condoles With NA Speaker Over His Sister's Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of the sister of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
In his condolence statement issued on Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and elevation of ranks in the life hereafter.
He said, “May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give strength and patience to the bereaved family.”
The federal minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his family, saying that he shared their sorrow in this time of grief.
