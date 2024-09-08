Commerce Minister Determine To Pursue Bilateral Trade With Iran,region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday determined to pursue bilateral trade with Iran and the region under the umbrella of SCO.
The Minister for Commerce announced the country's plan to send a trade delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran in near future.
He added that, "We are determined to pursue non-sanctioned routes in trade relations with Iran and our regional partners under the umbrella of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
On the eve of the 23rd meeting of the ministers of trade and economic affairs of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is to be hosted by the government of Pakistan,Commerce minister, Jam Kamal Khan stated in an exclusive interview with IRNA in Islamabad that the upcoming meeting is very important with the presence of the key delegations of the members of the cooperation organization.
"We will have the 23rd meeting of the ministers of trade and economic affairs of the member countries of the SCO this week in Islamabad, which is considered very important considering the current situation in the region and various scenarios surrounding economic developments in the world and the region.
He added the presence of strong delegations such as China and Russia, as well as our neighbor Iran, in the upcoming meeting of trade ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an ideal opportunity to find new opportunities in the direction of strong regional cooperation and use effective methods in the field of trade, economic and Provides exchange of delegations.
Minister Kamal said that some members of Shanghai conduct bilateral trade with various methods, including barter and local currencies however we will follow an effective agenda in the Islamabad meeting to strengthen the livelihood of our nations.
Jam Kamal said about the trade relations between the two countries that Pakistan is looking forward for effective and close cooperation with new government in Iran and we are determined to further strengthen business cooperation both at the bilateral and regional levels, and in this regard, under the umbrella of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The Minister for Commerce said the visit of the Pakistani delegation to Iran is still on our agenda, trade committees are active at high levels as well as between the two provinces.
"We are sure that there will be important consultations with Iranian officials on the sidelines of the meeting of trade ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad on bilateral trade and economic relations, including exploitation of border markets.
He added that all the preparations have been made to host the trade delegations of the SCOs countries and this development will be an opportunity to help develop regional relations between the member countries and secure our common interests.
The Minister of Commerce of Pakistan announced that he has invited the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a permanent member of the SCO to participate in the Islamabad Summit, and similar invitations have been sent to other ministers of the member countries.
