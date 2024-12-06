Commerce Minister Distributes Awards At Thal Desert Rally
Published December 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, attended an awards ceremony as the chief guest to honor the winners of the 9th Thal Desert Rally 2024.
The event, organized by Federal Garage, Motul, and Wolf Pack, celebrated the achievements of rally participants and provided an opportunity for racers to gather and network. MNAs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (PML-N) and Raja Khurram Nawaz attended as guests of honor, said a press release issued here on Friday.
A large number of professional racers and rally enthusiasts participated in the awards distribution and dinner ceremony. The Thal Desert Rally, despite being shortened due to heavy fog, was a massive success, featuring fierce competition across Prepared, Stock, Women, Bike, and Veteran categories.
The Prepared-A category was dominated by Asif Fazal Chaudhary and co-driver Saeed Tiwana, completing the race in 18 minutes and 3.36 seconds. Other winners included Asad Shadikhel (B-Prepared), Bevragh Mazari (C-Prepared), and Main Shakeel Burchandi (D-Prepared).
Stock category champions included Hassan Ali Magsi (A-Stock), Bismillah Magsi (B-Stock), Mir Berbrack Rind (C-Stock), and Usama Hiraj (D-Stock). Laleen Akhunzada secured the Women’s title, while M. Anish Khakwani triumphed in the Veteran category.
The ceremony highlighted the growing interest in motorsports and the dedication of participants. Jam Kamal Khan commended the organizers and racers for their efforts, making the event a memorable celebration of talent and perseverance.
