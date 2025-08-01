Commerce Minister, Dutch envoy discusses trade, logistics, investment ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with outgoing Dutch Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries for a comprehensive farewell meeting that focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, logistics cooperation and cultural understanding between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The discussion centered on advancing the trade ties and unlocking potential in sectors such as agriculture, green energy, and digital services, said a release issued here on Friday.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location near Africa, Central Asia, and the Gulf, offering connectivity and market access advantages.

He also shared the government’s progress toward finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC, which would give Pakistani businesses entry into 12 key markets.

Ambassador Vries acknowledged growing Dutch corporate interest in Pakistan despite past challenges.

She noted that Dutch firms such as FrieslandCampina remain committed to long-term operations in Pakistan.

In response, Minister Jam Kamal reaffirmed the government’s focus on improving the ease of doing business, building investor confidence, and facilitating faster policy support for foreign companies.

He emphasized that Pakistan values companies contributing to employment, innovation, and export diversification.

The two sides also discussed Pakistan’s logistics modernization efforts and opportunities for Dutch expertise in port infrastructure, supply chain efficiency, and agriculture-based industrial innovation.

Minister Kamal further proposed launching a trade roadshow across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium to attract European investment and expand market presence.

The growing role of Dutch-Pakistani entrepreneurs in connecting both economies was also appreciated, with Ambassador Vries noting that second- and third-generation diaspora members are increasingly engaged in bilateral business ventures. She praised Pakistan’s youthful entrepreneurial energy and suggested more consistent branding of the country’s potential to European audiences.

The meeting concluded with warm sentiments and a symbolic gesture from the Minister. As a parting gift, he presented Ambassador Vries with a handmade mud pot crafted by local artisans, highlighting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. The Ambassador, moved by the thoughtful gift, admired its extraordinary lightness and artistry, calling it a reminder of Pakistan’s deep-rooted traditions and elegant simplicity.

Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Netherlands relations and agreed on the importance of continuous engagement through diplomacy, business, and people-to-people connections.