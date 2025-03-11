Open Menu

Commerce Minister Embarks On Official Oman Visit To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Commerce minister embarks on official Oman visit to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan embarked on an official visit to Oman, with his itinerary packed with high-level meetings, industrial visits, and cultural engagements.

Arriving at Muscat International Airport, the Minister was warmly received by diplomatic dignitaries from the Pakistani Embassy—Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Hassan, and Commercial Counsellor Ishrat Hussain Bhatti—as well as Omani officials including Minister Counselor Rashid Al Rashdi and Relations Specialist Abdullah Al Jabri,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

As part of his visit, On March 11, the minister will undertake a guided tour of Sohar Port and Sohar Free Zone, the largest industrial zone in Oman, where he will be briefed by the CEO of Sohar Port about the facilities.

He is also scheduled to meet with the Chairman of Sohar Chamber of Commerce to discuss investment and trade opportunities.

During his stay on March 12-13, the Minister will engage with key Omani leaders, including a meeting with H.

E Qais Al Yousif, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, and a session with H.E Dr. Saud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

He will also hold discussions with H.E Faisal Al Rawas, board chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, followed by an official Iftar dinner.

On March 13, the Minister will visit Invest Oman Lounge and meet with H.E Said Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technology to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade and logistics.

The visit will also include a tour of cultural landmarks, including the Royal Opera House Muscat and Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, reflecting the Minister’s commitment to deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

His official engagements will conclude on March 14, marking a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations and fostering trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

