Commerce minister engages with business community at FoodAg 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday toured the stalls at FoodAg 2024.

The Minister engaged with sellers and buyers, and expressed satisfaction with the participation of both national and international businesses,said a press release issued here.

He also attended the Global Cuisine Show 2024 Pakistan, where he sampled various dishes and enjoyed cultural performances, highlighting the rich diversity and culinary heritage on display.

The minister appreciated the vibrant atmosphere and the potential for further enhancing Pakistan’s trade and cultural ties globally.