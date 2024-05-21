Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing market opportunities

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday emphasized fostering international collaborations and maximizing market opportunities for Pakistani businesses.
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for Communication, Abdul Aleem Khan, jointly chaired a cabinet committee dedicated to promoting Pakistani enterprises in global markets, said a press release issued here.
The committee is tasked with developing recommendations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, drawing on insights from various industry sectors.
In his remarks, Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan's skilled workforce and competitive labor costs, highlighting the country's potential across multiple sectors.
The initiative identifies key opportunities in engineering, construction, services, IT, and other industries, leveraging both domestic and international exhibitions with the support of Trade and Investment Officers.
This initiative aims to enhance Pakistan's global market presence and stimulate economic growth.
The Prime Minister established the committee to explore export opportunities and assess the potential of Pakistani companies.
The next meeting was called in the first week of the June.
