Open Menu

Commerce Minister For Fostering International Collaborations To Maximizing Market Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing market opportunities

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday emphasized fostering international collaborations and maximizing market opportunities for Pakistani businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday emphasized fostering international collaborations and maximizing market opportunities for Pakistani businesses.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Federal Minister for Communication, Abdul Aleem Khan, jointly chaired a cabinet committee dedicated to promoting Pakistani enterprises in global markets, said a press release issued here.

The committee is tasked with developing recommendations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, drawing on insights from various industry sectors.

In his remarks, Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan's skilled workforce and competitive labor costs, highlighting the country's potential across multiple sectors.

The initiative identifies key opportunities in engineering, construction, services, IT, and other industries, leveraging both domestic and international exhibitions with the support of Trade and Investment Officers.

This initiative aims to enhance Pakistan's global market presence and stimulate economic growth.

The Prime Minister established the committee to explore export opportunities and assess the potential of Pakistani companies.

The next meeting was called in the first week of the June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Abdul Aleem Khan June Market Commerce From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

7 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) p ..

Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

3 minutes ago
 UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this y ..

UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers ..

Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion

4 minutes ago
 UK announces compensation for people affected by c ..

UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal

5 minutes ago
 Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to ..

Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..

5 minutes ago
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Se ..

Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session

5 minutes ago
 Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored ..

Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism

5 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Counci ..

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

11 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recr ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case

11 minutes ago
 Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at ..

Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit

11 minutes ago
 Muharrars of two police stations suspended

Muharrars of two police stations suspended

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business