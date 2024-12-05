Commerce Minister for strengthening Pak-Kazakh trade ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss enhancing trade, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting laid the groundwork for several collaborative initiatives, said a press release issued here.

The minister welcomed the announcement of the next IGC session, scheduled for Islamabad on January 28, 2025.

He pledged full support from the Commerce Ministry to ensure its success.

The minister announced that a Business Forum and B2B meetings will precede the IGC, taking place in Karachi on January 27, 2025.

The delegates will visit key trade infrastructure, including seaports, customs houses and special economic zones to explore business opportunities.

Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of establishing a joint logistics company to facilitate seamless goods transportation between the two countries.

He also proposed diversifying trade routes beyond the existing Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) to include pathways through Uzbekistan-Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

The minister reiterated the significance of the Trans-Afghan railway for strengthening connectivity with Central Asia.

He committed to reaching out to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Abu Dhabi authorities to expedite the project’s completion.

Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the Kazakh announcement of resuming direct flights to Pakistan in 2025 and called for the establishment of air cargo links with Karachi.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s export potential, particularly in mangoes, sports goods, textiles and surgical instruments, urging stronger connections between exporters and Kazakh importers.

The minister underscored the need to enhance banking correspondent relationships to simplify trade transactions and build a stronger foundation for bilateral trade.

Ambassador Kistafin expressed optimism about the growing partnership. He praised the upcoming IGC and Business Forum as key opportunities to strengthen economic ties and explore joint ventures.

“Kazakhstan values Pakistan’s competitive exports and logistical expertise. We are eager to deepen our collaboration, and initiatives like direct flights and air cargo links will significantly boost our trade potential,” the Ambassador said.

Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade with Central Asia. “Kazakhstan is a vital partner in the region, and we aim to leverage mutual strengths to unlock new opportunities. From expanding trade routes to supporting exporters, our focus remains on fostering sustainable growth,” he stated.

The meeting concluded with both sides emphasizing the need for open communication and prompt follow-up on the decisions made.

The federal minister’s proactive leadership and the Ambassador’s collaborative approach reflected the growing momentum in Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade relations.