Commerce Minister Hails Unilateral Trade Concession Of GSP- Plus By EU

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 07:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries,Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Thursday appreciated the unilateral trade concession of Generalized Schemes of Preferences (GSP- Plus) to Pakistan by Europeon Union (EU).

The minister said this in meeting with Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka who called on him here, said a press release, The ambassador congratulated the minister for assuming the important portfolio.

The minister said that, GSP-Plus had a huge importance in Pakistan export sector, informed about the government's vision to increase Pakistan global exports to US$ 80 billion.

He said the ministry was preparing the framework to focus strategic export markets and potential products.

The EU-27 zone is the largest export destination for Pakistani businesses and continuation of GSP scheme will assist Pakistan.

Ambassador Kionka expressed her appreciation for the government's vision and assured EU full support in that regard.

