Commerce minister highlights government’s export-focused initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, on Thursday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the business community on challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s export sector.

Jam Kamal was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. The visit emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting exports and strengthening partnerships with exporters, said a press release issued here.

The SCCI President lauded recent government initiatives, such as reductions in the policy rate and ongoing work on the Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL). He also called for further reforms to sustain export growth and facilitate the business community.

Key demands included permanent SCCI representation on the Export Development Fund (EDF) board and urgent approval for the release of EDF funds.

The chamber emphasized Sialkot’s significant contributions to exports but lamented limited access to EDF resources.

Specific requests included, approval of bulletproof vehicles for foreign delegates, EDF support for a Combined Effluent

Treatment Plant and solar energy initiatives for Sialkot’s tannery zone and establishment of a business facilitation Center with a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) desk in Sialkot.

Elimination of the infrastructure cess imposed by provinces, a matter already advocated by the Commerce Minister and resolution of challenges in the Export Processing Zones and reinstatement of the Fixed Tax Regime (FTR).

Jam Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to the Defence Minister for facilitating the visit, allowing direct interaction with Sialkot’s business community.

Highlighting the government’s collective resolve to support exports, he acknowledged existing challenges and reiterated his ministry’s focus on transitioning from a revenue-centric to an economy-centric approach.

“The entire cabinet, agreed on the importance of export growth.

While methods may differ due to constraints, we are committed to meeting business community needs,” he stated.

Jam Kamal assured structural improvements in the EDF framework, with recommendations soon to be presented to the prime minister.

He supported proposals such as airport scanners, tannery projects, and business facilitation centers, all geared towards enhancing exports.

Jam Kamal also unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art expo center with a dedicated Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) office and Ministry of Commerce facilitation desk in Sialkot.

He emphasized strengthening sector-specific councils to address unique challenges, with their recommendations to be presented to the National Export Development Board (NEDB), chaired by the Prime Minister.

Addressing compliance and certification concerns for exports, the minister encouraged collaboration with national accreditation bodies to rationalize costs and streamline processes.

The finance minister highlighted recent measures to stabilize the economy, while the defence minister appreciated Jam Kamal’s proactive engagement with exporters.

The President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce requested larger expo center venues, EDF board membership, and a dedicated research cell. Additionally, she called for women-specific public procurement quotas and a transition from “women-owned” to “women-led” business benefits.

The commerce minister assured personal attention to their proposals.

The visit concluded with a question-and-answer session addressing tax regimes, EDF surcharges, and regional competitiveness.

The minister called for detailed written proposals on pending matters and assured consistent engagement with the business community.

By engaging directly with exporters and addressing their concerns, the visit reinforced the government’s commitment to achieving export growth and fostering economic resilience.