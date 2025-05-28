- Home
- Business
- Commerce Minister highlights Pakistan’s trade potential, pink salt innovation at expo 2025 Osaka
Commerce Minister Highlights Pakistan’s Trade Potential, Pink Salt Innovation At Expo 2025 Osaka
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday highlighted the country's trade potential and innovative use of natural resources particularly pink salt during a press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka
Osaka-Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday highlighted the country's trade potential and innovative use of natural resources particularly pink salt during a press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka.
The minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to global trade innovation, sustainability, and cultural diplomacy, said a news release.
Jam Kamal emphasized the significance of the Pakistan Pavilion, themed “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” as a symbol of the country’s rich natural resources and cultural depth and invited the global community to experience and visit the pavilion.
The minister lauded the Japan Association’s pivotal support in facilitating the construction and success of the Pakistan Pavilion.
“The Association’s cooperation has helped us translate our vision into a living space of reflection and cultural connection. The response from visitors has been overwhelming,” he noted.
The minister stressed there is vast potential for value addition in products exported by Pakistan. He further elaborated on Pakistan’s broader trade strengths, particularly textiles, and new growing sectors such as leather, surgical equipment, and sports goods.
He also underscored Pakistan’s agricultural potential, especially in rice exports, and highlighted the nation’s skilled youth and ICT workforce as a growing asset for international markets.
The minister appreciated the Pakistan Pavilion’s unique design—featuring salt flooring, a healing garden, sculptures, and interactive exhibits—mirrors Expo’s core theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and sub-theme “Saving Lives” by showcasing the healing and sustainable potential of natural elements like pink rock salt.
“Pink salt is more than a product—it’s an experience and a representation of our natural wealth,” said the minister. “We are working to enhance its global presence through innovation and sustainable applications.”
The minister invited members of the Japan Association and global visitors to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming National Day celebrations on August 14, 2025, and upcoming events such as food tastings and trade showcases.
This Expo is not just a display of nations—it’s a dialogue of ideas, cultures, and futures, he remarked.
The event was attended by over 43 national and international media houses.
The event followed a day of high-level meetings and pavilion visits, including engagements with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and tours of leading national pavilions.
Earlier in the day, the minister began his engagements with a formal meeting with representatives of the Japan Association. Which was followed by the Visit of the Pakistan Pavilion and various other pavilions including the Japan Pavilion,Tajikistan, Palestine, UK, China, UAE, Qatar, France, the United States, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia.
Each visit offered opportunities for cultural exchange and discussions around trade and sustainability.
Recent Stories
National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off
‘Marka-e-Haq’ elevates Pakistan’s global standing: Atta Tarar
PEBS embarks on massive eye screening project for school children
Sindh government committed to women’s health, well-being; Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan always desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation
Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Youm-e-Takbeer
Massive rally held in Jaranwala to mark Youm-e-Takbeer
Pakistan desires peace in region; not to allow IWT violation
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Tank with patriotic zeal, enthusiasm
Ten-Point agenda unanimously approved by NACTE
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister highlights Pakistan’s trade potential, pink salt innovation at expo 2025 Osaka3 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal highlights Pakistan’s trade potential at Expo 2025 Osaka3 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed WB Country Director calls on Planning Minister3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: A symbol of national sovereignty and unbreakable defense: SAPM Haroon6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 202511 hours ago
-
NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting food security20 hours ago
-
Political stability must to achieve economic targets: Federal Finance Minister’s Advisor Khurram S ..20 hours ago
-
NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-track ongoing project20 hours ago
-
Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure national priority: Ahsan Iqbal20 hours ago
-
China opens employment opportunities for Pakistan21 hours ago
-
Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola21 hours ago