Commerce Minister Holds Meeting With Top Exporters On US Tariffs

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday held key meeting with top exporters on US tariffs,private Sector appreciates Ministry’s proactive role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday held key meeting with top exporters on US tariffs,private Sector appreciates Ministry’s proactive role.

In a significant move to address concerns arising from U.S. tariff policies, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high-level meeting with top exporters from a wide range of sectors to discuss Pakistan’s strategy and response,said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by representatives from all major export industries, including textiles, garments, leather, surgical instruments, services, fruits and vegetables, rice, footwear and more.

This broad participation underscored the need for a coordinated national effort to navigate global trade challenges.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed the Ministry of Commerce’s proactive role in addressing the issue, assuring exporters of the government’s full support. He emphasized that the ministry is actively working on a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving a mutually beneficial outcome with the United States.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the minister announced that the private sector would play a key role in shaping this strategy.

“Our trade officers and ambassadors in the U.S. are in continuous contact with the relevant authorities to ensure that Pakistan’s concerns are effectively communicated,” he added.

The private sector welcomed the ministry’s initiative and lauded the proactive approach taken under the leadership of Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Business leaders appreciated the government’s openness in engaging stakeholders and its commitment to developing a unified response.

During the meeting, the minister sought input from exporters and industry representatives to help craft a robust, forward-looking strategy.

He took the private sector into full confidence, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a collaborative approach.

The session concluded on a positive note, with the private sector expressing renewed confidence in the Ministry of Commerce’s efforts.

The meeting marked a vital step toward strengthening Pakistan’s trade resilience and enhancing its position in global markets.

