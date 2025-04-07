Commerce Minister Holds Meeting With Top Exporters On US Tariffs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:37 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday held key meeting with top exporters on US tariffs,private Sector appreciates Ministry’s proactive role
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday held key meeting with top exporters on US tariffs,private Sector appreciates Ministry’s proactive role.
In a significant move to address concerns arising from U.S. tariff policies, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high-level meeting with top exporters from a wide range of sectors to discuss Pakistan’s strategy and response,said a press release issued here.
The meeting was attended by representatives from all major export industries, including textiles, garments, leather, surgical instruments, services, fruits and vegetables, rice, footwear and more.
This broad participation underscored the need for a coordinated national effort to navigate global trade challenges.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed the Ministry of Commerce’s proactive role in addressing the issue, assuring exporters of the government’s full support. He emphasized that the ministry is actively working on a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving a mutually beneficial outcome with the United States.
Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the minister announced that the private sector would play a key role in shaping this strategy.
“Our trade officers and ambassadors in the U.S. are in continuous contact with the relevant authorities to ensure that Pakistan’s concerns are effectively communicated,” he added.
The private sector welcomed the ministry’s initiative and lauded the proactive approach taken under the leadership of Minister Jam Kamal Khan.
Business leaders appreciated the government’s openness in engaging stakeholders and its commitment to developing a unified response.
During the meeting, the minister sought input from exporters and industry representatives to help craft a robust, forward-looking strategy.
He took the private sector into full confidence, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a collaborative approach.
The session concluded on a positive note, with the private sector expressing renewed confidence in the Ministry of Commerce’s efforts.
The meeting marked a vital step toward strengthening Pakistan’s trade resilience and enhancing its position in global markets.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June
SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis
Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
More Stories From Business
-
Third Secretary at Embassy of Uzbekistan visits SIAL5 minutes ago
-
Textile industry needs up-gradation to compete with global brands: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves hovering at over $3.2 trillion for 16 consecutive months22 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister holds meeting with top exporters on US tariffs3 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting on industrial development, women empowerment16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations3 hours ago
-
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods3 hours ago
-
Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff threatens export competi ..4 hours ago
-
PCJCCI suggests Pak-China Women’s Development Employment Initiative3 hours ago
-
US stocks tumble again on rising recession worries3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19973 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for focusing to boost fruit exports5 hours ago