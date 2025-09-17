Commerce minister holds talks with first vice President of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, met with Mohammad-Reza Aref, the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting, which took place on September 16 focused on enhancing bilateral trade relations between the two countries, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

A high-level discussions covered issues such as trade barriers, export-import potentials, and regulatory cooperation.

The gathering reflects Islamabad’s and Tehran’s ongoing efforts to deepen economic and commercial ties.