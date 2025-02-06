Open Menu

Commerce Minister Inaugurates First ‘Made In Pakistan’ Exhibition In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Commerce minister inaugurates first ‘Made in Pakistan’ exhibition in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever Single Country Exhibition, 'Made in Pakistan', in Jeddah, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of Pak-Saudi trade relations.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of Saudi officials, business leaders, and diplomats, the Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and showcasing Pakistan’s diverse industrial potential.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan highlighted different aspects of strong Pakistan and Saudi Arab economic ties, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

In his keynote speech, Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support in organizing the exhibition. “This event is a testament to the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith, cultural ties, and strategic partnership,” he stated.

He highlighted that the exhibition serves as a platform to present Pakistan’s best products and services, including textiles, sports goods, light engineering, food, construction materials, and more.

The Minister underlined the government’s commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia through strategic economic initiatives.

He noted that Pakistan’s evolving industrial base and dynamic economy offer immense potential for collaboration, particularly in sectors like food security, energy, mining, and human resource development.

“Our government is dedicated to fostering an investment-driven environment, and Saudi Arabia, with its Vision 2030, is ideally positioned to benefit from these opportunities,” Jam Kamal Khan said. He also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in prioritizing Saudi investments in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal Khan praised the contributions of the 2.7 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a cornerstone of the countries’ bilateral ties.

He highlighted that over 1.7 million Pakistani workers have migrated to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants.

The Minister stressed the need for joint efforts in skill development to further enhance employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the Kingdom.

The Minister proudly showcased Pakistan’s globally renowned football manufacturing industry at the exhibition. He congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed confidence that Pakistan would continue its legacy of producing footballs for the prestigious event. “From Brazuca to Telstar to Al-Rihla, Pakistani footballs have a rich history with FIFA. We look forward to contributing to FIFA 2034,” he stated.

Jam Kamal Khan called for deeper collaborations between Pakistani and Saudi businesses, emphasizing the potential for joint ventures targeting markets in Africa, Central Asia, and the Far East. “Together, we can explore new markets and create successful trilateral partnerships, leveraging the vast experience of Pakistani entrepreneurs,” he remarked.

In his closing remarks, the Minister expressed deep appreciation to the Saudi leadership and business community for their support. “This exhibition symbolizes the growing economic partnership between our nations. I am confident it will open new avenues for cooperation and mutual growth,” he concluded.

The Made in Pakistan exhibition, featuring 137 Pakistani companies, was attended by prominent Saudi officials, diplomats, and members of the business community. The event underscored the shared vision of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a prosperous and interconnected future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

5 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

12 seconds ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

18 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

31 seconds ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

46 seconds ago
 25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating ..

25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi

52 seconds ago
World Governments Summit 2025 unveils expanded age ..

World Governments Summit 2025 unveils expanded agenda designed to empower govern ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Pro League dedicates matchweek 15 to human fra ..

UAE Pro League dedicates matchweek 15 to human fraternity

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

4 hours ago
 GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT ..

GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

10 hours ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business