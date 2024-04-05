Open Menu

Commerce Minister Joins NPC ,gala Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Commerce minister joins NPC ,gala festival

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday joined the National Press Club Gala Festival, where he engaged with journalists and their families, distributing gifts in a gesture of appreciation for their contributions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday joined the National Press Club Gala Festival, where he engaged with journalists and their families, distributing gifts in a gesture of appreciation for their contributions.

Welcomed by National Press Club president, Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Neyyar Ali, and other senior journalists, the minister highlighted the importance of press clubs in fostering a conducive environment for journalistic endeavors,said a Press release issued here.

In addition to the federal minister, several parliamentarians graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of the press in the democratic process.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan commended the efforts of the press club and praised the amiable atmosphere cultivated by its members.

Expressing his commitment to supporting journalists, the minister affirmed that his office would always be accessible to them, ensuring facilitation at all levels.

This pledge signifies the government's recognition of the vital role played by journalists in informing the public and upholding democratic principles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Jatoi Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 se ..

Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 seriously injured in separate in ..

1 minute ago
 Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour

1 minute ago
 Crackdown on profiteering launched in Kohat bazaar

Crackdown on profiteering launched in Kohat bazaar

1 minute ago
 Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus ..

Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus on tourist safety

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined

Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined

8 minutes ago
 Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates C ..

Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five y ..

34 minutes ago
Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Rames ..

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspect examination ce ..

8 minutes ago
 96th BoG meeting at Ayub Teaching Hospital conclud ..

96th BoG meeting at Ayub Teaching Hospital concludes

8 minutes ago
 Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf C ..

Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team

49 minutes ago
 Clinics on Wheels program under new mechanism to b ..

Clinics on Wheels program under new mechanism to be relaunched in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies victory of 37 Senators

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar em ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasizes on role of committees ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business