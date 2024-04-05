Commerce Minister Joins NPC ,gala Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday joined the National Press Club Gala Festival, where he engaged with journalists and their families, distributing gifts in a gesture of appreciation for their contributions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday joined the National Press Club Gala Festival, where he engaged with journalists and their families, distributing gifts in a gesture of appreciation for their contributions.
Welcomed by National Press Club president, Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Neyyar Ali, and other senior journalists, the minister highlighted the importance of press clubs in fostering a conducive environment for journalistic endeavors,said a Press release issued here.
In addition to the federal minister, several parliamentarians graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of the press in the democratic process.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan commended the efforts of the press club and praised the amiable atmosphere cultivated by its members.
Expressing his commitment to supporting journalists, the minister affirmed that his office would always be accessible to them, ensuring facilitation at all levels.
This pledge signifies the government's recognition of the vital role played by journalists in informing the public and upholding democratic principles.
