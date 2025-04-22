Open Menu

Commerce Minister, Kyrgyz Ambassador Discusses Ways To Boost Bilateral Trade Connectivity

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, at his office on Tuesday to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce were also present during the meeting, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The commerce minister welcomed the ambassador and emphasized the importance Pakistan attaches to its historic and cultural ties with Kyrgyzstan. He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to transform these brotherly relations into a comprehensive economic partnership for mutual benefit.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration across various sectors, especially in trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

Jam Kamal Khan briefed the ambassador on Pakistan’s improving economic indicators, including declining inflation and interest rates, reduced energy costs, and a stable foreign exchange market—factors that indicate macroeconomic stability and present new opportunities for trade and investment.

He stressed the need to address trade-related issues and encouraged greater engagement between the business communities of both sides.

Ambassador Atakhanov appreciated the reform efforts undertaken by the Pakistani government and noted that a major business delegation from Kyrgyzstan is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future. He also underscored Pakistan’s geographical importance as a trade hub for the region and emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in boosting cooperation for regional economic growth and stability.

Both sides discussed the development of new trade routes and reaffirmed the need to open fresh avenues for trade connectivity.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue high-level engagement and coordination, including the upcoming 5th session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Inter-Governmental Commission scheduled for May 2025.

