Open Menu

Commerce Minister Lauds Malaysian Economic Growth

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Commerce minister lauds Malaysian economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday commended Malaysia's outstanding economic growth, noting its impressive 6.5 percent annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth over the past half-century, which led to the establishment of a robust $400 billion economy.

He expressed these views as a chief guest at a ceremony held to mark Malaysia's 66th national day and 90th Armed Forces day here, hosted by Malaysian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, a news release said.

Among others, the event was attended by diplomats, government officials, and representatives from both countries.

Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz and Ambassador Azhar Mazlan shared insights on the flourishing relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, highlighting the immense potential for cooperation and collaboration in various sectors.

Their remarks shed light on the impressive progress Malaysia achieved over the years, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The both leaders highlighted their shared commitment and cooperation on international issues.

They expressed their dedication to boosting bilateral trade volume, thereby strengthening economic ties for the mutual benefit of both countries. Both countries look forward to a future of closer collaboration, which will undoubtedly contribute to the shared prosperity and development of both nations.

The commerce minister said Pakistan should have been the fifth biggest economy but it was the fifth most populous country in the world.

Now with a prudent strategy, the minister said Pakistan's economy had reached $330 billion, highlighting the $1.6 billion trade volume between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The envoy emphasized the brotherly relations between the two countries and expressed pride in the historical ties that have long connected the two nations.

Pakistan and Malaysia share a common membership in the ASEAN region, providing additional opportunities for collaboration and regional engagement.

Ambassador Azhar Mazlan highlighted the presence of 5,000 Pakistani students studying in Malaysia and underscored the potential for further collaboration in the education sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Progress Malaysia Commerce Event From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

54 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

1 hour ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

13 hours ago
UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

13 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

14 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

14 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

15 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

15 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business