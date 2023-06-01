UrduPoint.com

Commerce Minister Leaves For London To Attend Commonwealth Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Commerce Minister leaves for London to attend Commonwealth Conference

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar Thursday left for London to attend the Commonwealth Trade Ministers Conference.

According to press statement issued by the commerce ministry, matters of mutual interest and trade would be discussed during the conference.

Investors from Commonwealth countries would be encouraged to invest in the stock market and other sectors of Pakistan economy, the statement added.

