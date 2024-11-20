Commerce Minister Listens To Constituents' Concerns In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday met with residents from his constituency at his residence in Karachi to hear their grievances and address pressing issues.
The Minister engaged directly with his constituents, listening to their concerns,said a Press release issued here.
He assured them of his commitment to resolving their problems and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt action to address the issues raised.
“The well-being of my people remains my top priority. I will ensure that the concerns brought to me today are resolved swiftly,” said the Minister.
