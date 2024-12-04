Open Menu

Commerce Minister Meets "American Business Council " Delegation

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Commerce Minister meets "American Business Council " delegation

Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, on Wednesday met at a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC), comprising representatives from nine leading U.S. companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, on Wednesday met at a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC), comprising representatives from nine leading U.S. companies.

The minister met to a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC), including nine leading U.S. companies with operations in Pakistan (including DuPont, Cargill, PepsiCo, CocaCola, Philip Morris, AICT, IBM, PriceOye, McDonalds), alongside officials from the U.S. Embassy, at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The meeting focused on a range of key issues raised by the ABC delegation, including concerns related to high taxes, inflation, and the need for increased government support to foster a conducive business environment.

The ABC members emphasized the significant role American companies play in Pakistan's economy, particularly in terms of job creation and U.S. investment.

The Minister for Commerce warmly welcomed the delegation and assured them that the government was fully committed to addressing their concerns.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by businesses in Pakistan, especially in light of inflation and other economic hurdles.

The Minister expressed his confidence that the government is actively working on solutions to mitigate these issues and improve the economic landscape for both local and foreign investors.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue dialogue and collaboration on key issues, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic trade relationship in the coming years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Job Commerce From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

6 minutes ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

11 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

11 minutes ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 minutes ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 minutes ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 minutes ago
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

15 minutes ago
 Youth killed over old rivalry

Youth killed over old rivalry

15 minutes ago
 FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, le ..

FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

30 minutes ago
 British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal w ..

British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..

30 minutes ago
 PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pak ..

PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

30 minutes ago
 Government determined to safeguard lives, properti ..

Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business