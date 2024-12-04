Commerce Minister Meets "American Business Council " Delegation
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, on Wednesday met at a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC), comprising representatives from nine leading U.S. companies
The minister met to a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC), including nine leading U.S. companies with operations in Pakistan (including DuPont, Cargill, PepsiCo, CocaCola, Philip Morris, AICT, IBM, PriceOye, McDonalds), alongside officials from the U.S. Embassy, at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.
The meeting focused on a range of key issues raised by the ABC delegation, including concerns related to high taxes, inflation, and the need for increased government support to foster a conducive business environment.
The ABC members emphasized the significant role American companies play in Pakistan's economy, particularly in terms of job creation and U.S. investment.
The Minister for Commerce warmly welcomed the delegation and assured them that the government was fully committed to addressing their concerns.
He acknowledged the challenges faced by businesses in Pakistan, especially in light of inflation and other economic hurdles.
The Minister expressed his confidence that the government is actively working on solutions to mitigate these issues and improve the economic landscape for both local and foreign investors.
The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue dialogue and collaboration on key issues, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic trade relationship in the coming years.
