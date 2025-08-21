Commerce Minister meets Bangladesh’s adviser for industries to strengthen bilateral cooperation

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, held productive discussions with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries, Adilur Rahman Khan, in Dhaka on Thursday to explore avenues for industrial cooperation between the two countries.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, was also present during the meeting, said a release issued here.
The Minister and the Adviser underscored the importance of leveraging their economic and industrial base to the mutual advantage of the two countries to address issues of food security, value addition in the food industry, and aligning industrial technology.
Discussions focused on exchanging expertise across diverse sectors through mutual exchange of delegations and knowledge sharing.
The Minister for Commerce emphasized Pakistan’s keen interest in being a part of Bangladesh’s evolving industrial landscape through collaboration, joint ventures and mutual investment.
He emphasised the need for a shared vision to create a facilitative economic ecosystem for industrial growth.
Building on the positive growth in bilateral trade, he underscored the need to transform this relationship into a sustainable partnership.
He focused on value-addition industries for revenue generation and socio-economic uplift and appreciated Bangladesh’s growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and Information Technology.
The Adviser for Industries highlighted Bangladesh’s progress in industrial development and acknowledged Bangladesh’s growing industrial requirements.
The Adviser showed keen interest in knowledge sharing and industrial collaboration.
He identified leather, ship-building, sugar, agro-processing, and SMEs as areas of possible collaboration.
The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to build on bilateral trade and industrial development through collaborative efforts.
