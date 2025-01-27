Commerce minister meets PBC delegation to discuss issues faces by Businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), led by its Chairman Shabbir Diwan, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday to discuss pressing issues and concerns of the business sector.

The delegation emphasized the importance of the cost of doing business in Pakistan and maintaining a tariff structure that avoids distortions in the industry and supports its growth,said a press release issued here on Monday.

They argued that there were concerns on energy prices for industry including gas and electricity while removing protection from industries was affecting their competitiveness.

They also suggested that the National Tariff Commission (NTC) could perform a crucial role in ensuring against dumping from other countries.

In response, the minister urged the PBC to submit written proposals, assuring them that their recommendations would be carefully considered during the tariff rationalization process and that the operation of NTC would also be strengthened.

The Minister further assured the PBC that the issues regarding energy prices had already been raised with relevant quarters.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan also informed the delegation that, for the first time, the Ministry of Commerce would hold sector-wise deliberations before forwarding tariff proposals to the Finance Division.

Acknowledging the challenges facing exports, the minister agreed that the facilitating industry is critical for achieving export targets.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment, as well as his own, to maximizing industry support to enhance trade.

During the meeting, the minister shared insights from his recent visits to Iraq, Cambodia, and South Korea.

He encouraged the business community to explore new trade opportunities in these countries, highlighting their interest in collaborating with Pakistan. “These countries are undergoing massive development in various sectors, offering abundant opportunities for trade partnerships,” he noted.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to work together to address their highlighted issues and unlock the potential for Pakistan’s exports.