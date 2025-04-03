Open Menu

Commerce Minister Meets People On Eid Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Nawab Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, visited various areas of Lasbela district on Eid day to meet and greet the people.

During his visit to Wadera Abid Motak Goth in Hub, Jam Kamal Khan met with locals and exchanged Eid greetings. Later, he arrived at Mir House in Winder and continued the tradition of meeting with people from different walks of life, said a rlease issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Thursday

He also visited Abdullah Gara House in Sonmiani Damb, where he met community members and shared Eid wishes. Furthermore, the Minister’s arrival in Uthal was marked by warm greetings from the locals.

In Bela, at Jam Palace, Suresh Pat Bela, various individuals from different sections of society gathered to meet Nawab Jam Kamal Khan Aliani and extend their Eid greetings.

Additionally, Nawab Jam Kamal Khan Aliani met with MPA Lasbela, Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi, at his residence, Jam Palace, where a large number of people greeted them and offered Eid wishes.

A delegation from Awaran, led by Mir Yousuf Merwani, also met Nawab Jam Kamal Khan Aliani at Suresh Pat Bela to convey their Eid greetings.

The Federal Minister expressed his gratitude to everyone who came to meet him and wished the entire community prosperity and happiness.

