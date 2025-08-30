Open Menu

Commerce Minister Meets RCCI Delegation, Calls For Seizing Global Trade Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Commerce Minister meets RCCI delegation, calls for seizing global trade opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its President, Usman Shaukat, to discuss avenues for expanding Pakistan’s exports and strengthening the role of industry in global trade.

During the discussion, Jam Kamal underlined the government’s commitment to supporting the business community and highlighted the importance of creating an enabling environment for exporters,said a release issued here on Saturday.

He stressed that Pakistan’s growth depends on removing unnecessary barriers, reducing costs for industry, and facilitating access to new international markets.

The Minister observed that global trade dynamics are shifting rapidly and urged the business community to be proactive in identifying emerging opportunities. He noted that Pakistan’s industrial and commercial potential can only be realized if industries are empowered to compete globally.

“Instead of creating hurdles, we must focus on facilitating our industries. This is the only way Pakistan can capture new markets and boost national revenue,” Jam Kamal remarked.

The RCCI delegation assured its full cooperation with the government’s trade and industrial initiatives and shared proposals to strengthen Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

