Commerce Minister Meets RCCI Delegation, Calls For Seizing Global Trade Opportunities
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its President, Usman Shaukat, to discuss avenues for expanding Pakistan’s exports and strengthening the role of industry in global trade.
During the discussion, Jam Kamal underlined the government’s commitment to supporting the business community and highlighted the importance of creating an enabling environment for exporters,said a release issued here on Saturday.
He stressed that Pakistan’s growth depends on removing unnecessary barriers, reducing costs for industry, and facilitating access to new international markets.
The Minister observed that global trade dynamics are shifting rapidly and urged the business community to be proactive in identifying emerging opportunities. He noted that Pakistan’s industrial and commercial potential can only be realized if industries are empowered to compete globally.
“Instead of creating hurdles, we must focus on facilitating our industries. This is the only way Pakistan can capture new markets and boost national revenue,” Jam Kamal remarked.
The RCCI delegation assured its full cooperation with the government’s trade and industrial initiatives and shared proposals to strengthen Pakistan’s presence in international markets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister meets RCCI delegation, calls for seizing global trade opportunities43 seconds ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 3,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
Cement export increases 140.99% in July 20252 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 20258 hours ago
-
Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects18 hours ago
-
SBP designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks for year 202518 hours ago
-
ADB president meets Punjab senior minister19 hours ago
-
French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 citizens: WASA MD19 hours ago
-
Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan20 hours ago
-
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs20 hours ago
-
Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain meets Country Rep CIMMYT to bo ..20 hours ago