UrduPoint.com

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar Elected President Of Parliamentarians For Global Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar elected president of Parliamentarians for Global Action

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday elected as the President of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

Naveed Qamar defeated Dip. Margarita Stobilzer, a very senior member parliament of the host county, Argentina, by an overwhelming majority of over 90% of the votes in the election held in Buenos Aires Argentina, said a message received here on Sunday.

In the election, 133 elected members exercised their right to vote, out of 140 parliaments around the globe and elected Syed Naveed Qamar as the new PGA president.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Qamar is the first Pakistani Member of the Parliament who is elected as president of PGA for the term of two years (2023-2024).

He is one of the longest serving parliamentarians who had joined in 1991 along with former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and some other PPP members. He is also a Nishan-e-Pakistan recipient.

On the occasion, Naveed Qamar said that it was a "great honour" for him to be elected as the President of the PGA and that it was also an outcome of the current government's diplomatic efforts.

He pledged to promote peace, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, gender equality, climate and population issues by informing, convening, and mobilizing parliamentarians.

A number of local and foreign parliamentarians, including Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chairman, and Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated Naveed Qamar for holding such an important international position and hoped that he would play his role for promoting and protecting human rights, democracy and peace in the world.

Former member PGA and leader of PPP said in his tweet: "Heartiest congratulations on your (Naveed's) election. Hope during your presidency the Parliamentarians for Global Action will further strengthen parliamentary platforms for climate action and revisiting death penalty." PGA, is a non-profit, non-partisan international network of approximately 1,300 legislators in over 140 elected parliaments around the globe which contributes to creating an enabling environment for positive changes, especially through activities that facilitate connections between civil society and parliamentarians, as well as building bridges between domestic and international policy-makers.

It was established in 1978 in Washington, D.C. by a group of concerned parliamentarians from around the world to take collective, coordinated and cohesive actions on global problems.

PGA operates under the political direction of the executive committee and the international council, with the technical and legal assistance of the secretariat based in New York and The Hague.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Democracy Vote Civil Society Buenos Aires The Hague Washington, D.C. New York Argentina Sunday Commerce From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.