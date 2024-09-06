Commerce minister pays homage by visiting martyrs' families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce ,Jam Kamal Khan on Friday Paid homage by visiting martyrs' families on defence day.

In a solemn tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes on Defence Day, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan visited the homes of two martyrs, honoring their sacrifices and reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting their families,said a press release issued here.

The first visit was to the home of Havaldar Muhammad Munir Abbasi, who was martyred in a helicopter crash at Darya B on August 6, 2015. Jam Kamal paid his respects to the family and praised Havaldar Munir’s courage. He reassured the family that the government remains committed to their welfare, announcing that Havaldar Munir’s son would be offered a job in line with his qualifications.

"It is because of the sacrifices of these brave martyrs that Pakistan remains invincible today," said the minister.

The second visit took the minister to the home of Sepoy Haroon William, who was recently martyred on June 21, 2024, in Miran Shah. At 29 years old, William had just been married before his untimely martyrdom.

Jam Kamal walked to their home to better understand the family’s situation and expressed solidarity with them. He met with Sepoy William’s father and brother, offering condolences and listening to their concerns.

The minister promised full government support to the family, stating, "Today reminds us of the sacrifices our martyrs have made. As leaders, it is our duty to ensure that their families are taken care of."

In his remarks, Jam Kamal emphasized the responsibility of those in power to not only honor the sacrifices of the martyrs but also to make meaningful efforts to improve the lives of their families. “We who sit in parliament or hold high offices must recognize the enormity of these sacrifices and strive to ease the burdens on the families left behind.”

The minister’s visit served as a reminder of the ongoing need to honor the bravery of Pakistan’s soldiers and ensure that their families are supported long after their sacrifice. He assured the families that the government would continue to stand by them in every possible way.